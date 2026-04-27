Jeeva Ratnam attacks 2 Sangareddy restaurant workers with a sword
India
In Sangareddy, Telangana, things took a shocking turn when a man named Jeeva Ratnam attacked two restaurant workers with a sword after they refused to give him curry for just 10 rupees.
Both employees were seriously hurt and are now in the hospital but stable.
Police search for Jeeva Ratnam
Ratnam, who is suspected to have a history of aggressive behavior, is currently on the run.
Police Inspector K Ravi Kumar shared that special teams are checking CCTV footage and searching nearby areas.
Authorities say they will take strict action once he is found and are also looking into whether he has been involved in other incidents before.