'Jeffrey Epstein's trashy ruminations': MEA on PM Modi's mention
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has brushed off a mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the newly released Epstein Files, calling it "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal."
The email referenced Modi's 2017 Israel visit, but the MEA made it clear that only the official trip is confirmed—everything else in the email, they say, "which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt,"
What are the Epstein files?
The Epstein Files are a trove of documents about Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted criminal.
These files—emails, pages, videos, and images—have attracted attention.
Who is the new MEA spokesperson?
Randhir Jaiswal is the MEA spokesperson.
He's a career diplomat from Bihar with experience in New York, Portugal, Cuba, South Africa, and India's UN mission.
Before this role, he was Consul General in New York and worked closely with President Ram Nath Kovind.