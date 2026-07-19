Jennifer Monserrate, 1st woman MLA from Taleigao, dies in Panaji
India
Jennifer Monserrate, a three-time MLA from Goa and the state's first woman to represent Taleigao, passed away in Panaji after a long illness.
She had switched from Congress to BJP in 2019, and her passing has left many in Goa's political circles stunned.
Held revenue IT labor employment portfolios
Monserrate made her mark as a dedicated public servant, even serving as cabinet minister for revenue, IT, labor, and employment.
Her family is deeply involved in Goan politics: her husband Atanasio is a current minister, and their son Rohit is Panaji's mayor.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over her death, remembering her commitment to public service.