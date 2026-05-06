Jeonju elementary principal investigated for faking son's wedding invitations India May 06, 2026

A South Korean elementary school principal is being investigated for sending fake wedding invitations to his coworkers, apparently to collect cash gifts.

On April 13, he shared news of his son's "small wedding attended only by family members" in Jeonju through a group chat and church newsletter.

But colleagues got suspicious, checked with the venue and found out there was no booking and that the son had actually married back in 2025.