Jewar airport may boost Noida property values, experts say
Noida's image is getting a major upgrade thanks to the new Jewar Airport.
Once just the affordable cousin of Gurugram, Noida is now catching everyone's eye for its improved connectivity and future potential.
Experts say plot prices along the Yamuna Expressway could jump 28% and flat rates by 22% by 2027, so if you're thinking about investing, this might be your moment.
Noida home prices nearly doubled
It's not just the airport: Noida's whole vibe is changing with big infrastructure projects and new business hubs popping up.
Home prices nearly doubled between Q1 2020 and Q1 2025, rising from ₹4,795/sq. ft. (Q1 2020) to almost ₹9,200/sq. ft. (Q1 2025), while Greater Noida saw an even bigger leap.
With manufacturing and logistics centers moving in, demand for both homes and offices is booming, making Noida one of the NCR's most exciting places to watch right now.