Jewar airport may boost Noida property values, experts say

Noida home prices nearly doubled

It's not just the airport: Noida's whole vibe is changing with big infrastructure projects and new business hubs popping up.

Home prices nearly doubled between Q1 2020 and Q1 2025, rising from ₹4,795/sq. ft. (Q1 2020) to almost ₹9,200/sq. ft. (Q1 2025), while Greater Noida saw an even bigger leap.

With manufacturing and logistics centers moving in, demand for both homes and offices is booming, making Noida one of the NCR's most exciting places to watch right now.