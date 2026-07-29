Jewar to host ₹5,000cr medical hub on nearly 200 acres
India
Big news for healthcare in Uttar Pradesh: Jewar is set to host a huge new medical hub, spread across nearly 200 acres and costing around ₹5,000 crore.
The plan includes everything from multispecialty hospitals and research centers to rehabilitation facilities, all designed to boost medical value tourism and make top-notch treatment more accessible.
World Bank likely funding Jewar hub
The World Bank is likely stepping in to help fund this project, with plans moving forward after some initial delays.
This hub isn't just about better healthcare at home. It's part of a bigger push from the government to attract both Indian and international patients, create jobs for local health professionals, and put Uttar Pradesh on the map as a go-to spot for advanced medical care.