Jharkhand boy dies, 18 sick after eating roadside stall pani-puri 

Ongoing inquiry

Investigation launched into suspected food poisoning case

The local administration and health department have launched an investigation into the suspected food poisoning case. While one died, civil Surgeon Dr. Bachcha Prasad Singh confirmed that the "condition of the 18 patients is stable." Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav, who visited Bajto village, said, "Officials said stale food kept for several days may have been the reason. Water samples are being tested, and an investigation is underway."