Jharkhand boy dies, 18 sick after eating roadside stall pani-puri
What's the story
A six-year-old boy died and 18 others were hospitalized in Jharkhand's Giridih district after allegedly eating pani-puri from a roadside stall. The incident took place in Bajto village under Muffasil police station area on Saturday. According to villagers, all the affected people developed high fever, stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea after eating the snack. They were rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment.
Ongoing inquiry
Investigation launched into suspected food poisoning case
The local administration and health department have launched an investigation into the suspected food poisoning case. While one died, civil Surgeon Dr. Bachcha Prasad Singh confirmed that the "condition of the 18 patients is stable." Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav, who visited Bajto village, said, "Officials said stale food kept for several days may have been the reason. Water samples are being tested, and an investigation is underway."
Vendor search
Vendor sold pani-puri is absconding
Officials suspect that the vendor's ingredients, including flavored water, could have been stored for several days without sufficient refrigeration. The district is currently experiencing heatwave conditions, which hasten food spoilage. Health experts said that occurrences of diarrhea and stomach infections have increased in recent days. The vendor who sold the pani-puri is currently absconding.