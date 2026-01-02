Next Article
Jharkhand: 7 lives lost in a day of road accidents
India
In just 24 hours, seven people lost their lives in separate road accidents across Jharkhand.
The tragedies included an auto-rickshaw and oil tanker crash near Barhait-Barharwa that killed three (including a schoolgirl), a fatal bike accident in Palamu's Dumri village claiming two more, and two separate crashes—one in Ranchi and another in Godda—that each took one life.
What happened next
The injured from these incidents are being treated, while police have launched investigations and are searching for drivers who fled the scenes.
These back-to-back accidents are a tough reminder of how urgent better road safety is for everyone out there.