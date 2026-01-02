Jharkhand: 7 lives lost in a day of road accidents India Jan 02, 2026

In just 24 hours, seven people lost their lives in separate road accidents across Jharkhand.

The tragedies included an auto-rickshaw and oil tanker crash near Barhait-Barharwa that killed three (including a schoolgirl), a fatal bike accident in Palamu's Dumri village claiming two more, and two separate crashes—one in Ranchi and another in Godda—that each took one life.