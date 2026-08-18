Jharkhand cancels all government job exams after student hunger strike
India
Big shake-up in Jharkhand: the state just canceled all government job exams and recruitments.
The decision was announced late on Monday evening by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, after student leader Devendra Nath Mahato called off his hunger strike, protesting alleged cheating and unfair practices in recruitment exams run by JPSC and JSSC.
Hemant Soren orders CID probe
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked the CID to investigate all exams held in Jharkhand since 2014 for any shady business.
While Mahto called this a good step, he's pushing for real changes so things like paper leaks don't happen again.
Meanwhile, student groups are still demanding a CBI probe for full transparency and say their protests will keep going until that happens.