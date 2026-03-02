Jharkhand girl adopted by Italian couple after online application
A 12-year-old orphan from Ramgarh, Jharkhand, is about to start a whole new chapter—she's been adopted by an Italian couple, Claudia Pedrini and Dominga Salvini.
The adoption was finalized on March 2 after they applied online and completed all the official steps with local authorities.
Jyoti will head to Italy with her new parents
The district confirmed every legal formality was sorted, and Jyoti will head to Italy with her new parents.
For years, she lived at Divine Onkar Mission's free residential school for orphans and differently-abled kids—a place that gave her food, shelter, and education.
Jyoti's journey so far
Rajesh Negi from Divine Onkar Mission shared that Jyoti was handed over to the organization at age five and enrolled in the mission's free residential school.
Now, with this adoption, Jyoti gets a real shot at a fresh start in Italy—proof that sometimes online applications can truly change lives.