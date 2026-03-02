Jharkhand girl adopted by Italian couple after online application

The district confirmed every legal formality was sorted, and Jyoti will head to Italy with her new parents. For years, she lived at Divine Onkar Mission's free residential school for orphans and differently-abled kids—a place that gave her food, shelter, and education.

Jyoti's journey so far

Rajesh Negi from Divine Onkar Mission shared that Jyoti was handed over to the organization at age five and enrolled in the mission's free residential school.

Now, with this adoption, Jyoti gets a real shot at a fresh start in Italy—proof that sometimes online applications can truly change lives.