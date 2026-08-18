Jharkhand government cancels all state recruitment exams amid protests
India
After 24 days of nonstop student protests over leaked papers and unfair recruitment, the Jharkhand government has canceled every state job exam and recruitment.
This impacts major exams like the JPSC and the JSSC CGL, leaving many young aspirants waiting for answers.
Hemant Soren orders CID probe
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe into all exams held in Jharkhand since 2014 and set up a reform committee led by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to fix exam issues.
Still, students say they'll keep protesting until there's a CBI investigation.
As protest leader Ravindra Paswan put it, they're not backing down just yet.