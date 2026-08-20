Jharkhand HC stays state government's order canceling JPSC exams, appointments
What's the story
The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the state government's order canceling the 11th and 13th JPSC exams and appointments this week. As many as 342 successful candidates of the 11th to 13th JPSC Civil Services examinations had approached the High Court, challenging the state government's decision to cancel the recruitment process. The court has directed the government to file its response within 15 days.
Government
Cancellations followed 'complaints regarding irregularities'
The Jharkhand government had said the cancellations followed "complaints regarding irregularities in ongoing examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and executed through TDPL, and based on facts brought before the government during the CID investigation."
The decision was taken after a 26-day protest led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
Exams
Government had decided to cancel 22 recruitment exams
The Jharkhand government had decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations and order probes into 23 others since 2014, after the protest.
Protesters suspended their agitation on Wednesday, giving the Hemant Soren government two months to address their grievances and conduct a fair probe into alleged examination irregularities.
Three protesters, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 15 days, also ended their fast.
Counter
Separate protest by successful candidates
The cancellation of the examinations, however, sparked a separate protest by around 2,000 successful candidates, especially those recruited through the JSSC Combined Graduate Level examination.
They challenged the government's decision in court, seeking protection from potential job losses.
The candidates argued they had secured their appointments on merit and shouldn't be penalized for alleged irregularities they weren't involved in.