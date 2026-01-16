Jharkhand issues Nipah virus advisory after West Bengal cases

Jharkhand is on alert after two Nipah virus cases popped up in neighboring West Bengal. While there are no local cases yet, the state's health department wants districts to step up checks because the virus spreads easily and can be deadly.

What's the Nipah virus and why worry? Nipah usually jumps from fruit bats to people through contaminated fruit or raw date palm sap, but it can also spread person-to-person.

Early symptoms feel like a bad flu—fever, headache, cough—but things can get serious fast with severe neurological complications (for example, seizures) or coma.

How Jharkhand is responding The state has rolled out extra screening at borders and told hospitals to watch for symptoms.

Isolation beds are ready at RIMS (22 beds) and Sadar Hospital (with more if needed).

All suspected cases must be promptly reported to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).