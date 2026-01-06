Jharkhand man pretends to be IAS officer for 7 years, gets caught
Rajesh Kumar, 35, from Jharkhand's Palamu district, spent nearly seven years pretending to be an IAS and IPTAFS officer after failing the UPSC exams four times (though he did clear prelims).
He faked his identity as a 2014-batch Odisha cadre officer and claimed to work as a chief accounts officer in Bhubaneswar—going so far as to claim postings in different cities.
How the truth came out—and what happens next
Kumar's act unraveled when he visited Hussainabad police station for a family land issue.
The Station House Officer noticed something was off with his details and checked further.
Police soon confirmed no such officer existed. When confronted, Kumar couldn't show any real appointment letters or ID.
Officers seized fake IDs and other documents from him. Turns out, he wanted to fulfill his father's dream of seeing him become an IAS officer.
He now faces charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and is in judicial custody while the investigation continues.