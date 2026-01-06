Jharkhand man pretends to be IAS officer for 7 years, gets caught

How the truth came out—and what happens next

Kumar's act unraveled when he visited Hussainabad police station for a family land issue.

The Station House Officer noticed something was off with his details and checked further.

Police soon confirmed no such officer existed. When confronted, Kumar couldn't show any real appointment letters or ID.

Officers seized fake IDs and other documents from him. Turns out, he wanted to fulfill his father's dream of seeing him become an IAS officer.

He now faces charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and is in judicial custody while the investigation continues.