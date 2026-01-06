Next Article
Supreme Court calls out Delhi pollution inaction, orders urgent expert meeting
India
The Supreme Court has called out the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for dragging its feet on shutting or moving nine major toll plazas at Delhi's borders—meant to help cut traffic and pollution.
The judges said CAQM was "failing in its duty" by asking for more time instead of acting.
Why does this matter?
Delhi's air is choking every winter, and heavy vehicles are a big reason—the court noted that heavy vehicles are contributing a large part of the pollution problem.
While the Delhi government defended the tolls as important for revenue, the court wasn't convinced and found recent efforts lacking.
Now, CAQM has just two weeks to gather experts and suggest real, long-term fixes that actually put clean air first—not politics or profits.