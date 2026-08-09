Jharkhand government mulls cancellation of 3 exams amid protests: Report

The state government has reportedly proposed to get financial transactions related to the alleged irregularities checked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

All exams conducted by Lucknow-based private testing agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) will be scrutinized.

Further, Jharkhand plans to seek assistance from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS) for reforming JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).