Jharkhand government mulls cancellation of 3 exams amid protests: Report
What's the story
The Jharkhand government is considering the cancellation of three exams in light of ongoing student protests over alleged exam irregularities, NDTV reported, citing sources. The protests, which have entered their 16th day, have been led by students who are demanding justice and transparency in the examination process. The exams under consideration for cancellation include the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 2023 and 2025, and the 14th preliminary examination.
Proposed actions
Government proposes ED probe into financial transactions
The state government has reportedly proposed to get financial transactions related to the alleged irregularities checked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
All exams conducted by Lucknow-based private testing agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) will be scrutinized.
Further, Jharkhand plans to seek assistance from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS) for reforming JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Protest intensifies
Hunger strike by student leaders
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike, raising concerns over his health. Another student on a fast, Rahul Krantim, is under medical supervision.
In total, six protesters are on a hunger strike.
The state government has held several rounds of talks with different student groups in recent days, including Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM) and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (ACS).
Government response
CM appeals for dialogue, not violence
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed for dialogue instead of violence in resolving the issue.
He said, "The solution to every issue lies in dialogue, not in the use of batons or bullets."
Soren stressed that justice would be served with transparency and visibility.
The protests have also seen police action at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, prompting further calls for peaceful resolution.
Ongoing investigation
19 arrests made so far
Nineteen people have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged irregularities in JPSC exams.
Former panel chairperson L Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28 as part of the ongoing investigation.
The Jharkhand government is working to address these allegations and restore faith in its examination system.