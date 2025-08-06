Next Article
Jharkhand: PLFI leader carrying ₹15 lakh bounty killed in encounter
Security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district have taken down Martin Kerketta, a major leader of the banned Maoist group PLFI, during a late-night encounter on Tuesday.
Kerketta, who had a ₹15 lakh bounty on him for his involvement in regional violence, was killed after police acted on a tip-off about Maoists hiding nearby.
Special team still searching area to ensure no Maoists remain
The action started around 9:30pm when police moved into Changabadi Upartoli and were met with gunfire from PLFI members.
In the exchange, Kerketta was shot and a weapon was recovered from him.
According to Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman, a special team is still searching the area to make sure no other Maoists remain.