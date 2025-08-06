Jharkhand: PLFI leader carrying ₹15 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Special team still searching area to ensure no Maoists remain

The action started around 9:30pm when police moved into Changabadi Upartoli and were met with gunfire from PLFI members.

In the exchange, Kerketta was shot and a weapon was recovered from him.

According to Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman, a special team is still searching the area to make sure no other Maoists remain.