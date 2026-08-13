Jharkhand police file FIR against 600 protesters
What's the story
The police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, have lodged a case against 600 protesters who marched toward the state Assembly. The First Information Report (FIR) names 100 protesters and also includes 500 unidentified students and others. The protest, which has been going on for 20 days, is led by the "JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch" at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. The protesters are demanding transparency in recruitment exams and an independent probe into alleged irregularities.
Escalating tensions
Protest turned violent on Monday
The protest intensified on Monday when security forces used batons, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse protesters marching toward the Assembly.
The incident led to a political flashpoint, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling for a statewide shutdown in response.
Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das threatened a hunger strike if their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe wasn't met within seven days.
Support and skepticism
ABVP supports students' demands
Das is seeking compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of 19 people who died during the 2024 physical examination.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also come out in support of the students' demands. They have planned protests at over 1,200 universities across India.
The BJP has accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government of suppressing this movement, while Congress accused the BJP of politicizing it by bringing in outside workers to disrupt protests.
Unresolved disputes
JLKM leader on hunger strike hospitalized
Six rounds of negotiations between government officials and student representatives have failed to resolve the issue.
JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on a hunger strike, has been hospitalized due to deteriorating health.
He has sought permission from Ranchi civil surgeon to return to the protest site, saying his "soul" remains with the students' movement.
Four other students on hunger strike are also undergoing treatment at a hospital.