Jharkhand police use water cannon and tear gas on protesters
In Jharkhand, thousands of job seekers have been protesting for over two weeks against alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams.
On Monday, things got heated as protesters tried to march to the state Assembly.
Police responded with water cannons near Jagannathpur Temple, tear gas shells, and lathi charges when protesters were around 200 meters from the Assembly.
Some students said they were hit on their heads and arms during the police action.
JPSC-JSSC Manch seeks probe, 13-exam cancelations
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch is leading the movement, asking for 13 exams (including the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination) to be canceled and for exam reforms plus an independent probe.
Protesters weren't satisfied when only three exams were scrapped by the government, they called it just three of the 13 examinations since issues remain.
They're also demanding reforms in JPSC and JSSC, cancelation of several exams, and an independent probe into alleged irregularities.
No resolution yet.