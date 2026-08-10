Jharkhand protesters demand CBI probe into JPSC JSSC exam leaks
India
Protesters in Jharkhand are out on the streets, protesting alleged leaks and unfair practices in major government job exams run by JPSC and JSSC.
Viral answer sheets and arrests tied to a private testing agency have sparked louder calls for a CBI investigation, as many feel the system isn't playing fair.
Three JPSC members resign in Jharkhand
After the JPSC chairperson quit in July, three more commission members resigned on August 9.
The state has canceled three exams and says it has met 98% of student demands, but protests continue: six protesters are even on hunger strike.
With police restrictions near the assembly and ongoing demands for a CBI probe, trust in the recruitment process is still shaky among young aspirants.