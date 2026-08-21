Jharkhand students continue protests after HC stays recruitment exam cancelations

The protests were already underway in a 26-day agitation over alleged irregularities when the government decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations and order probes into 23 others, sparking weeks of demonstrations.

While there were some minor concessions, students plan new actions on August 21, like burning effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to keep pushing for change.

The court has given the state 15 days to respond, but for now, the fight for a fair system continues.