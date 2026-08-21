Jharkhand students continue protests after HC stays recruitment exam cancelations
Students in Jharkhand aren't backing down from their demand for fair recruitment exams, even after the High Court stayed the government's order canceling the 11th to 13th state civil services examinations and Food Safety Officer appointments.
Protest leader Devendra Nath Mahato says the real issues, alleged corruption and exam irregularities, still haven't been solved.
Jharkhand government canceled 22 recruitment exams
The protests were already underway in a 26-day agitation over alleged irregularities when the government decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations and order probes into 23 others, sparking weeks of demonstrations.
While there were some minor concessions, students plan new actions on August 21, like burning effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to keep pushing for change.
The court has given the state 15 days to respond, but for now, the fight for a fair system continues.