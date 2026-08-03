Jharkhand students demand exam cancelation, probe after alleged JPSC cheating
Students in Jharkhand are speaking out against alleged cheating and corruption in government job exams run by JPSC and JSSC.
The protests kicked off after the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test results came out, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahato starting a hunger strike on August 2.
Their main demands? Cancel the exam, investigate paper leaks, and hold the TDPL agency accountable.
Ranchi protesters demand CBI-ED probe
Protesters are calling for big reforms to make recruitment fairer, plus a CBI-ED investigation into the exam mess.
They've got support from Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and have kept up marches, sit-ins, and even met officials to push their case.
Students say Chief Minister Hemant Soren needs to step up for transparency, as their ongoing movement includes protests, marches, sit-ins, and a hunger strike in Ranchi.