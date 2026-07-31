Jharkhand voter cleanup finds 4.37m missing forms, 763,930 dead voters
India
Jharkhand just wrapped up a big voter list cleanup, but 4.37 million forms did not make it back, including 763,930 for people who have died.
Ranchi and Dhanbad recorded the highest numbers of dead voters.
Booth-level officers went door-to-door from June 30 to check and collect these, aiming to tidy up the state's voter rolls.
Jharkhand draft electoral rolls August 5
The draft electoral rolls (plus a list of absent, shifted, dead, and duplicate voters) drop on August 5, both online and in print for political parties.
Most missing forms belong to people who have moved or cannot be found, especially in cities where migration is common.
If you spot an error or need to file a claim or objection, you have from August 5 until October 3 before the final lists are out on October 7.