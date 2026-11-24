India's space industry is on track to reach $40 billion to $45 billion in less than a decade, according to Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at the India International Space Conclave, he highlighted a surge in homegrown space startups, now nearly 400 to 500, and called for more investment from both Indian and foreign businesses to keep this momentum going.

"Investments from domestic private players have taken some time to pick up initially. So we need to scale them up," Singh emphasized.