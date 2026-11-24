Jitendra Singh forecasts India's space industry to reach $40bn-$45bn
India's space industry is on track to reach $40 billion to $45 billion in less than a decade, according to Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh.
Speaking at the India International Space Conclave, he highlighted a surge in homegrown space startups, now nearly 400 to 500, and called for more investment from both Indian and foreign businesses to keep this momentum going.
"Investments from domestic private players have taken some time to pick up initially. So we need to scale them up," Singh emphasized.
Singh credits IN-SPACe, 74% FDI
Singh credited recent government reforms with making it easier for private companies to join India's space sector.
The creation of IN-SPACe helped pave the way, while new rules in 2024 now allow up to 74% foreign investment in satellite manufacturing.
He also pointed out how space tech is making real-world impacts, from speeding up infrastructure projects to reducing delays, wastage and costs.