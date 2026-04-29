Jitu Munda brings sister Kalra's skeletal remains for bank withdrawal
India
In a truly unusual scene, 59-year-old Jitu Munda from Odisha showed up at his local bank carrying the skeletal remains of his late sister, Kalra.
He was trying to withdraw ₹20,000 from her account but was turned away because he didn't have legal heir documents and there was no nominee, something the police officer says he didn't know about.
Police advise tehsil legal heir certificate
Kalra passed away in January with no legal heirs listed, leaving Jitu stuck in paperwork limbo.
After the incident, police told him to get a legal heir certificate from the tehsil office to access the funds.
Local authorities have now asked the bank to speed things up, bringing attention to how tough banking rules can be for people unfamiliar with all the red tape.