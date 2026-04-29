Jitu Munda brings sister Kalra's skeletal remains for bank withdrawal India Apr 29, 2026

In a truly unusual scene, 59-year-old Jitu Munda from Odisha showed up at his local bank carrying the skeletal remains of his late sister, Kalra.

He was trying to withdraw ₹20,000 from her account but was turned away because he didn't have legal heir documents and there was no nominee, something the police officer says he didn't know about.