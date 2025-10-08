Next Article
J&K: 1 killed, 5 injured as landslide hits passenger vehicle
A sudden landslide in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, turned tragic when a boulder crashed onto a passenger vehicle, killing 32-year-old Razia Begum and injuring five others.
The accident happened on the Doda-Bharat road near Baswal village, where falling rocks struck the vehicle amid unstable weather conditions.
Locals concerned about safety on road
Rescue teams and local police jumped into action, getting the injured—ranging from toddlers to adults—to the Government Medical College hospital in Doda.
For everyone's safety, traffic on the road was paused during the rescue.
Locals have raised concerns, especially since Doda faced deadly floods and a cloudburst in August 2024, making people even more worried about landslides during the rainy season.