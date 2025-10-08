Next Article
Arunachal Pradesh bans Coldrif cough syrup
India
Arunachal Pradesh has banned Coldrif cough syrup after it was linked to the deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh this year.
The move follows health advisories from national authorities and reports of similar incidents in other states, as concerns grow over the safety of the syrup made by Sresan Pharmaceutical.
Retailers have been told to immediately stop selling or stocking Coldrif, and must report any leftover bottles to drug officials right away.
Doctors are being urged to be extra careful when prescribing cough syrups for kids, and everyone is advised not to use Coldrif until further notice.