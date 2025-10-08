Next Article
UK PM Keir Starmer arrives in Mumbai on India visit
India
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer just touched down in Mumbai for his first official visit to India, bringing along a 125-member squad of CEOs, industry leaders, and university reps.
This trip comes about three months after India and the UK signed a major free trade deal during PM Modi's July 2025 visit to the UK.
Starmer's mission: Boosting business ties
Starmer's mission is all about ramping up business ties—he's meeting Indian and British leaders to talk trade, investment, and fresh opportunities in tech.
With global dynamics shifting and both countries focusing on strengthening their partnership, this visit is meant to set the stage for even closer UK-India collaboration in the future.