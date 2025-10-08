Next Article
Cyclonic system to bring heavy rain to Bengaluru: Details here
India
Heads up, Bengaluru—moderate to heavy rain is on the way from October 8 to 12, thanks to a cyclonic system brewing over the Bay of Bengal and a trough stretching from coastal Andhra Pradesh to south interior Karnataka.
Weather agencies say to expect gusty winds and thunderstorms, so it's a good time to keep an umbrella handy.
Prepare for waterlogging, traffic jams, and urban flooding
With about 100mm of rain expected in just a few days, there's a real risk of waterlogging, traffic jams, and even urban flooding—especially since Bengaluru has seen some record downpours in recent years (like 157mm in a single day last October).
Officials are urging everyone to avoid flood-prone spots, stay tuned to weather updates, and take basic precautions to stay safe.