Cyclonic system to bring heavy rain to Bengaluru: Details here

Prepare for waterlogging, traffic jams, and urban flooding

With about 100mm of rain expected in just a few days, there's a real risk of waterlogging, traffic jams, and even urban flooding—especially since Bengaluru has seen some record downpours in recent years (like 157mm in a single day last October).

Officials are urging everyone to avoid flood-prone spots, stay tuned to weather updates, and take basic precautions to stay safe.