No power supply in parts of Chennai on October 8
India
Heads up, Chennai! There's a planned power cut on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 9am to 2pm.
TANGEDCO is doing maintenance, so over 50 areas—including Tambaram, Chitlapakkam, and Avadi—will be without electricity for a bit.
Plan ahead and make necessary arrangements
If you live or work in these areas, you'll want to plan ahead—think charging devices, arranging backup power, or shifting important tasks.
TANGEDCO says this is all about keeping the power supply reliable in the long run, and they're asking everyone to cooperate during the downtime.