Sonam Wangchuk's wife meets him for first time since detention 

Dr. Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, met him at Jodhpur jail on Tuesday night for the first time since his detention on September 26. Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) two days after four protesters were killed in police firing during violent statehood protests in Leh on September 24.

Visit 'His commitment resolute' Sharing updates on Wangchuk after the visit, Angmo wrote on X, "His commitment resolute! His resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity." Before Angmo's visit, Mustafa Haji, the Leh Apex Body's legal counsel, and Tsetan Dorjey Ley, the activist's elder brother, met him in jail on Saturday.

Legal challenge Angmo moves SC against Wangchuk's detention Angmo had challenged her husband's detention in the Supreme Court. She argued that Wangchuk's detention is "malafide" and aimed at suppressing democratic dissent. She also alleged a "full-scale witch hunt" against him, citing public shock over government action against a peaceful protester. The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Ladakh Administration on Angmo's petition, with a hearing scheduled for October 14.

Court proceedings Court asks to share grounds of detention with Angmo The SC has asked the Centre to consider sharing the grounds of Wangchuk's preventive detention with Angmo, even as the Centre said her habeas corpus plea was simply a ruse to create an "emotive atmosphere." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said authorities had shared these grounds with Wangchuk but were not obliged to share them with his wife. The court directed authorities to meet Wangchuk's medical needs in detention and asked Angmo to seek permission for a meeting with her husband.