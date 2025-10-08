Next Article
Himachal Pradesh receives early snowfall; Manali-Leh highway closed
India
Himachal Pradesh just got an early taste of winter, with heavy snowfall in the mountains and steady rain in the lower hills on October 6-7, 2025.
Key spots like Lahaul-Spiti, the higher reaches of Kullu and Kinnaur, and the Dhauladhar ranges have received snowfall.
Main roads—including the Manali-Leh highway and Rohtang Pass—are closed for now.
Authorities issue yellow alert
The sudden weather has blocked roads near Darcha. Authorities have put out a yellow alert for more snow up high and rain down below, asking everyone to avoid unnecessary trips.
Locals and tourists are dealing with disrupted routines and farm work.
Meteorologists say La Nina may bring a colder-than-usual winter this year, but things should start clearing up after October 8.