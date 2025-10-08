Afghanistan to send FM to India amid tensions with Pakistan

Afghanistan asks India for help with energy, infrastructure

Afghanistan is also calling out Pakistan for its treatment of Pashtuns and ongoing border disputes.

The Taliban government has asked India for help with energy and infrastructure—areas where India has already lent a hand.

Meanwhile, groups like the UN and Amnesty International have criticized Pakistan's refugee policies, which have left millions of Afghans in a tough spot.

Strengthening the India-Afghanistan partnership could be key for stability in the region.