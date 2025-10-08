Afghanistan to send FM to India amid tensions with Pakistan
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister is heading to India soon as tensions with Pakistan hit new highs.
Pakistan's recent mass deportation of Afghan refugees has sparked strong anti-Pakistan feelings back home.
This visit shows Afghanistan is looking to build stronger ties with India—especially since India has provided humanitarian aid in response to the September earthquake and to requests from the Taliban administration.
Afghanistan asks India for help with energy, infrastructure
Afghanistan is also calling out Pakistan for its treatment of Pashtuns and ongoing border disputes.
The Taliban government has asked India for help with energy and infrastructure—areas where India has already lent a hand.
Meanwhile, groups like the UN and Amnesty International have criticized Pakistan's refugee policies, which have left millions of Afghans in a tough spot.
Strengthening the India-Afghanistan partnership could be key for stability in the region.