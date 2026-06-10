J&K government orders probe after Gulmarg gondola stranded 320 people
India
After a technical glitch in the Gulmarg gondola stranded 320 people mid-air on May 25, 2026, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an official probe.
The cabins got stuck during rough weather, but thankfully, everyone was safely rescued by teams from the army, police, and disaster response.
Mehmood Shah leads Gulmarg probe panel
A five-member committee led by Mehmood Shah is digging into what went wrong, looking at everything from mechanical issues to how safety rules were followed.
They will report back in 10 days with fixes and ideas to keep things safer long-term.
For now, the famous cable cars up to Apharwat Peak (14,000 feet) are paused until further notice.