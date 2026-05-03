J&K government takes over 58 FAT schools linked to Jamaat-e-Islami
India
The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over 58 Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) schools, which are linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.
This step builds on earlier takeovers that began in 2022 and includes well-known institutions like Islamia High School Baramulla, home to about 1,500 students.
Principals run fat schools in J&K
Government school principals are now running these FAT schools to keep things running smoothly and maintain education standards.
Despite a complicated history (bans stretching back decades), the schools have kept teaching over 80,000 students.
The government has reassured families that these schools won't be shut down, aiming for stability for everyone involved.