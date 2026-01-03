J&K, Ladakh see big drop in rainfall at end of 2025
Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh got 39% less rain than usual from October to December 2025—just 77.5mm instead of the normal 127.7mm.
While a bit of late December snow helped, most areas stayed much drier than normal, with places like Srinagar seeing a 51% deficit and Kargil facing a huge 71% shortfall.
Why should you care?
This dry spell isn't just about numbers—it's hitting the region hard.
Rivers like the Jhelum are running lower than usual, springs in several districts have dried up, and there have even been forest fires.
With barely any rain in November and more dry days expected until mid-January, water shortages and environmental stress are real concerns for people living there.
Not the 1st time
Early 2025 was even worse: some areas saw deficits as high as 85-100%.
The harsh winter period (Chillai Kalan) has just begun, so everyone's hoping for some relief soon.