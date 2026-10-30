J&K Police arrest 10 in Shopian allegedly funding terrorism
India
Jammu and Kashmir Police just arrested 10 people in Shopian for allegedly helping fund terrorist activities.
By following suspicious money trails, investigators uncovered a bigger network of people involved in suspicious online financial transactions to support terrorism, some of whom are already behind bars.
J&K Police traced payments via apps
The breakthrough came after police tracked shady digital payments through various apps.
This helped them map out how funds were flowing and connect the dots to larger terror networks, showing how tech-savvy law enforcement is getting at stopping these threats.