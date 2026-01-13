Next Article
J&K sacks 5 government staff over alleged terror links
India
Jammu and Kashmir's administration just fired five government employees—including a teacher, lab tech, lineman, forest worker, and health driver—for allegedly working with banned terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
The move is part of a bigger push to keep terrorism out of public institutions.
Why does this matter?
This isn't the first time—over 85 public employees have lost their jobs since 2021 under the region's strict zero-tolerance policy against terror ties.
Officials say some of these workers helped militants escape police, sheltered them at home, or even influenced local youth.
The message is clear: the government wants to make sure no one on its payroll is supporting extremist activities.