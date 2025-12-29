JKSA urges Amit Shah to step in after attacks on Kashmiri vendors India Dec 29, 2025

After 18 reported assaults on Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) is asking Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action.

The latest attack left vendor Jehangir Ahmad hospitalized after he was beaten, threatened, and had his belongings destroyed.

A video of the assault circulated on social media, but Ahmad's own phone was destroyed when he attempted to record the incident.

Despite promises from state leaders to help, police allegedly discouraged him from filing a complaint.