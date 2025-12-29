'Remarks in jest, not...attack": Dehradun cop on Tripura student's death

Days after Anjel Chakma's death, a police officer has claimed that the killing of the 24-year-old student from Tripura was not racially motivated. According to a report by NDTV, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said the remarks leading to the incident were made in jest among locals and another Northeast resident. "It doesn't fall into the category of a racist comment because a young man involved in the incident is also a resident of the same state," Singh stated.

Attack escalation Incident details: Argument escalates into fatal attack The attack occurred on December 9 when Chakma and his brother Michel were shopping and reportedly got into an argument with some local men who hurled racial slurs at them. In the fight between the two groups, Chakma was stabbed in the neck and abdomen. His injuries included a laceration on his back and another on the occipital region of his head, along with a complete loss of power on the right side of his body.

Equal treatment Victim's father urges equal treatment for Northeastern Indians Chakma succumbed to his injuries on December 26 after being hospitalized for 17 days. His father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, a Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan, appealed for equal treatment of Northeastern Indians across India. "Our children from the Northeast go to various places like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru to work or study; they should not be treated so adversely," he said.

Minister's reaction Union Minister expresses shock over incident Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed his shock at the incident, calling it a "profound blow to humanity and sensitivity." He assured support to the victim's family in their difficult time. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised strict action against those involved in this incident. He spoke with Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the matter.