JMI students end hunger strike as university will reinstate union
India
After 18 days without food, Jamia Millia Islamia students have finally called off their hunger strike.
The university has agreed to bring back the long-defunct students' union, promising to approve a new constitution by May 15, 2027, and hold elections within six weeks of the next academic session.
JMI drops disciplinary actions, resumes classes
JMI will also drop all disciplinary actions, like suspensions and rustications, against protesting students.
The new union constitution will be drafted with input from students, professors, and legal experts from every faculty to keep things fair and democratic.
Offline classes are set to resume on November 9 after the Diwali break.