JNU issues advisory against attending Jantar Mantar protests
What's the story
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has advised its students and staff to "refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar." The advisory comes amid ongoing student-led demonstrations over alleged exam paper leaks and irregularities in the education system. "All stakeholders of JNU's epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety," the university said in a statement on social media platform X.
Legal implications
Legal consequences, disciplinary action
The JNU advisory also stressed the potential legal consequences of participating in such gatherings, underlining that violations could lead to disciplinary action under the university's code of conduct.
"Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University's code of conduct," it added.
The university urged its community members to uphold academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.
DU's warning
University of Delhi also issues advisory
Earlier, the University of Delhi (DU) had also issued an advisory asking students and faculty to avoid unauthorized gatherings at Jantar Mantar.
The DU administration warned that participating in such protests could lead to legal action by law enforcement authorities.
"Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar...which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students' personal safety."
Political backlash
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacts to DU's advisory
The DU advisory drew criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who slammed the university for "threatening" students for exercising their democratic rights.
"How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," Gandhi wrote on X.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), heading the protest, has maintained that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.