JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam accused of sexual harassment
Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is facing serious accusations of sexually harassing women students, after an internal university report led to a police case.
The report points to inappropriate personal interactions, sexually suggestive conduct, and unwelcome physical contact, which allegedly made the campus environment uncomfortable for some students.
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam prepares legal challenge
Akoijam challenged the university's handling of the inquiry, alleged procedural lapses, and called it a "witchhunt."
He disputes claims about missing defense witnesses and says he replied to far fewer emails than reported.
His legal team is preparing to challenge how the university handled the case, while Akoijam worries that media coverage has already hurt his reputation.