JNU rusticates 5 PhD students for vandalizing library facial recognition gates
JNU has rusticated five PhD students—including top student union leaders—for two semesters after a university inquiry found them guilty of vandalizing the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library's facial recognition gates last November.
The group reportedly pulled out cameras and stands, dismantled panels, and cut wires during the protest, ignoring security pleas.
Two female guards were injured in the process.
Students also fined ₹20,000 each
Each student faces a ₹20,000 fine and is banned from campus for two semesters, with the administration warning others not to shelter them.
Their actions have been classified as serious (Category III) offenses involving violence and property damage; police have filed an FIR.
The inquiry also found that some students gave provocative speeches during the incident, which disrupted academics on campus.