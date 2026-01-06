Next Article
JNU seeks FIR against students for chanting anti-Modi slogans
India
JNU has asked police to file an FIR against students accused of chanting provocative slogans about PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The chants happened Monday night during a campus event remembering the 2020 violence that left at least 28 people injured.
The complaint names student union president Aditi Mishra and others.
Why does it matter?
This incident has stirred up political debate, with some leaders calling the slogans a threat to public order and campus harmony.
JNU plans its own inquiry and possible disciplinary action, while Mishra says the chants were "ideological," not personal.
Politicians from both sides have weighed in, making this more than just a campus issue—it's now part of a larger national conversation on dissent and free speech.