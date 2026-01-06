Rajasthan shivers as Dungarpur hits 3°C, cold wave extends school breaks

Foggy mornings and extra layers everywhere

It's not just the cold—dense fog is making things even tougher in cities like Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur, and Jaipur (which just got its first major fog of the season).

Locals are huddling around bonfires while night shelters pop up across cities to help people stay warm.

The weather department says this dry but chilly spell will stick around during the coming week, with mornings staying especially cold and foggy.

Temperatures could drop a bit more too—so keep those sweaters handy!