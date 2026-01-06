Next Article
Karnataka to give menstrual cups to schoolgirls—Here's what's changing
India
Karnataka is rolling out menstrual cups for girls in government schools and colleges, after pilot projects showed high acceptance and usage rates among participants.
This move could help over one million students across the state.
Why it matters: savings, sustainability, and fewer supply headaches
By switching from disposable pads to reusable cups, the state expects to save about ₹10 crore each year—plus it's better for the environment.
The rollout starts next academic year, but pads will still be available for three more months so no one is left hanging.
Officials hope this change will also fix supply delays that have caused girls to miss school in the past.