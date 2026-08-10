JNU students hold Umar Khalid's 'Fractured Communities's discussion outdoors
India
JNU students tried to host a book discussion on Umar Khalid's Fractured Communities, but the university canceled their auditorium booking.
Undeterred, they moved the event outdoors and called for Khalid's release (he's a former JNU student currently in jail linked to the 2020 Delhi riots case).
ABVP counters, university cites incomplete details
ABVP supporters showed up with counter-slogans, labeling Khalid as "Pakistani."
The university said it canceled the venue because organizers didn't share full event details.
Still, JNUSU went ahead outside, showing how debates around free speech and political dissent remain heated on campus.