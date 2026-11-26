Job ad targets PICT and VIT Pune, excludes IIT graduates
A recent job ad is making waves after it specifically welcomed applicants from certain Maharashtra engineering colleges, like PICT and VIT Pune, but left out graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Shared on Reddit, this move has many wondering why top-tier schools were excluded and what it means for hiring in India's tech scene.
Online debate over tech hiring fairness
People online are split: some think focusing on regional colleges helps local talent, while others feel leaving out IIT grads is unfair.
The whole episode shines a light on how tough and sometimes exclusive tech recruitment can be, raising fresh questions about fairness and opportunity for students from all backgrounds.