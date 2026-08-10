Job aspirants march to Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha alleging exam unfairness

Minister Deepika Pandey Singh promised a peaceful protest: no force, no tear gas. She said most demands have been discussed, but canceling the CGL exam isn't possible due to court orders.

"We have kept the investigation open-ended; the state government is ready to have the probe conducted under judicial monitoring," said Deepika Pandey Singh.

"We have invited the ED to investigate the allegations of financial misappropriation," said Deepika Pandey Singh.

The government plans to set up a reforms committee with experts from IIM and IIT. Still, protesters feel only a few exams have been canceled so far, so demonstrations are set to continue.